We’ve heard your feedback — many of you said that Hidden Tomatoes 4 felt a bit easier compared to the previous games, and that it was missing achievements.

We truly appreciate your honesty and support! 🙏

This update adds 6 brand-new achievements for you to unlock! 🏆

Also, in the next update (coming soon), the game will become a bit more challenging to make the hunt more fun and rewarding. 🔍

We know that some of you preferred the style of the earlier Hidden Tomatoes games, and we’re taking that seriously. I’m already working to improve this game and future titles based on your valuable feedback.

Thank you for staying with me through this journey — your comments really help shape the future of Hidden Tomatoes! ❤️

Happy hunting,