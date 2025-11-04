 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Destiny 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 4 November 2025 Build 20661886 Edited 4 November 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve heard your feedback — many of you said that Hidden Tomatoes 4 felt a bit easier compared to the previous games, and that it was missing achievements.
We truly appreciate your honesty and support! 🙏

This update adds 6 brand-new achievements for you to unlock! 🏆
Also, in the next update (coming soon), the game will become a bit more challenging to make the hunt more fun and rewarding. 🔍

We know that some of you preferred the style of the earlier Hidden Tomatoes games, and we’re taking that seriously. I’m already working to improve this game and future titles based on your valuable feedback.

Thank you for staying with me through this journey — your comments really help shape the future of Hidden Tomatoes! ❤️

Happy hunting,

Changed files in this update

Depot 3512761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link