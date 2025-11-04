🏁 Final Updates Before Full Release

With the last major update of the Early Access phase, Qume: Echoes of Sand is now one step closer to its full release.

This update brings new systems, enemies, optimizations, and additions that add greater depth to the gameplay.









🚀 New Features

Jetpack added! Take off with Space and dash short distances with Shift .

Fuel is limited for long flights, but overall mobility has greatly improved.



Jetpack crafting and materials can now be found across the world.

New enemy camps and faction conflicts — certain AI groups now fight each other, making the world feel more dynamic.



New Bosses:

Juggernaut: Armored and highly durable; hard to kill.

Blastborn: Uses gas, smoke, and flash grenades.

Dustfang: A lone sniper that can spawn in camps or on hills — more dangerous and powerful than standard snipers.



Loot and interactive corpses — you can now loot enemies, bosses, and even creatures like scorpions (which are edible).





New surface loot — added half-buried scrap vehicles, boxes, and lootable objects that don’t require digging.











🧠 Gameplay & System Improvements

Crafting, Printing, and Shred menus redesigned — selected items are now clearly highlighted, and locked content or item levels are easier to identify.





Hallucination system added — hallucinations appear and fade as hunger or thirst increases.





Survived Days counter and Global Leaderboard activated.





Survival Assessment — evaluates your overall performance.





Starting character traits can now be selected, granting either backpack or weapon gear at the start.





Weapon/Van showcase menu added — designed to build an emotional connection between the player and their current equipment.





Quest system (after Tutorial) — once you complete the tutorial, the game starts with a few short missions that act as the foundation of the story system.











🎓 Tutorial Updates

Camp assault training (example: a small camp behind a large rock) — not mandatory; skip if you lack ammo.

Fuel refilling training (vehicle’s left side — don’t forget to close the door).

Trader introduction added.

Tutorial is now optional — includes a “Do you want to play it?” choice.





⚙️ Quality & Usability

Added "Bug Sender" button to the ESC menu — report recent issues easily.

Improved screen shake and weapon recoil effects.

Reworked difficulty settings and added several improvements.

Temporarily removed ultrawide support.

Added FallRecovery system (temporary fix for falling out of the world).

Craft item pinning added.









🪲 Fixes

Fixed loot refresh issue when dropping looted items.

Fixed bug allowing items in locked inventory slots.

Improved Eye text readability.

Fixed bug when opening inventory while filling water.

Fixed armor texture issue.

Fixed time/day counter.

Camp indicators now only show active camps; disappear once all enemies are cleared.

Temporarily disabled arm dismember escape animation due to conflicts.

Removed “Early Access” label.

“Data will be deleted” warning now only appears if a save file exists.





🧩 Final Words

This update represents the final major step before full release.

Thanks to your feedback, Qume has evolved into a richer, more dangerous, and atmospheric world.

This may be the last major content update before launch — next comes the full release announcement and story-driven content expansions.