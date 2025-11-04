 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Destiny 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 4 November 2025 Build 20661780 Edited 4 November 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🏁 Final Updates Before Full Release

With the last major update of the Early Access phase, Qume: Echoes of Sand is now one step closer to its full release.
This update brings new systems, enemies, optimizations, and additions that add greater depth to the gameplay.



🚀 New Features

  • Jetpack added! Take off with Space and dash short distances with Shift.
    Fuel is limited for long flights, but overall mobility has greatly improved.

  • Jetpack crafting and materials can now be found across the world.

  • New enemy camps and faction conflicts — certain AI groups now fight each other, making the world feel more dynamic.

  • New Bosses:

  • Juggernaut: Armored and highly durable; hard to kill.

  • Blastborn: Uses gas, smoke, and flash grenades.

  • Dustfang: A lone sniper that can spawn in camps or on hills — more dangerous and powerful than standard snipers.

  • Loot and interactive corpses — you can now loot enemies, bosses, and even creatures like scorpions (which are edible).

  • New surface loot — added half-buried scrap vehicles, boxes, and lootable objects that don’t require digging.



🧠 Gameplay & System Improvements

  • Crafting, Printing, and Shred menus redesigned — selected items are now clearly highlighted, and locked content or item levels are easier to identify.

  • Hallucination system added — hallucinations appear and fade as hunger or thirst increases.

  • Survived Days counter and Global Leaderboard activated.

  • Survival Assessment — evaluates your overall performance.

  • Starting character traits can now be selected, granting either backpack or weapon gear at the start.

  • Weapon/Van showcase menu added — designed to build an emotional connection between the player and their current equipment.

  • Quest system (after Tutorial) — once you complete the tutorial, the game starts with a few short missions that act as the foundation of the story system.



🎓 Tutorial Updates

  • Camp assault training (example: a small camp behind a large rock) — not mandatory; skip if you lack ammo.

  • Fuel refilling training (vehicle’s left side — don’t forget to close the door).

  • Trader introduction added.

  • Tutorial is now optional — includes a “Do you want to play it?” choice.


⚙️ Quality & Usability

  • Added "Bug Sender" button to the ESC menu — report recent issues easily.

  • Improved screen shake and weapon recoil effects.

  • Reworked difficulty settings and added several improvements.

  • Temporarily removed ultrawide support.

  • Added FallRecovery system (temporary fix for falling out of the world).

  • Craft item pinning added.


🪲 Fixes

  • Fixed loot refresh issue when dropping looted items.

  • Fixed bug allowing items in locked inventory slots.

  • Improved Eye text readability.

  • Fixed bug when opening inventory while filling water.

  • Fixed armor texture issue.

  • Fixed time/day counter.

  • Camp indicators now only show active camps; disappear once all enemies are cleared.

  • Temporarily disabled arm dismember escape animation due to conflicts.

  • Removed “Early Access” label.

  • “Data will be deleted” warning now only appears if a save file exists.


🧩 Final Words

This update represents the final major step before full release.
Thanks to your feedback, Qume has evolved into a richer, more dangerous, and atmospheric world.
This may be the last major content update before launch — next comes the full release announcement and story-driven content expansions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3676871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link