Hey Squad,

Thank you to everyone who has bought and been playing the game so far! We hope you've been enjoying it as you battle through the horde challenges!

We'd also like to thank everyone for their feedback. Discussions continue on what's next for the game - join our discord to be part of that conversation.

Discord

Feature Changes

Reduced the amount of booster enemies that can be alive at the same time

Reduced the cost of supply crates in endless mode, after normal game time

Added missing icons for Numpad keys

Bug Fixes

Fixed med pack drop sound not playing for all players

Fixed death indicator getting stuck on if the dead player disconnects

Fixed results screen sometimes showing stats for players that didn't take part in that run

Fixed 'Toggle Fire' mode not staying on sometimes

Fixed upgrade details panel showing incorrect values by default until an upgrade is selected/hovered

Improved handling of unknown input bindings when showing controls in-game

Fixed some rare errors related to players disconnecting

Fixed various other minor errors

Demo v1.1.3

The demo has been updated with all the same changes and fixes.