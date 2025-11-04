Hey Squad,
Thank you to everyone who has bought and been playing the game so far! We hope you've been enjoying it as you battle through the horde challenges!
We'd also like to thank everyone for their feedback. Discussions continue on what's next for the game - join our discord to be part of that conversation.
Feature Changes
Reduced the amount of booster enemies that can be alive at the same time
Reduced the cost of supply crates in endless mode, after normal game time
Added missing icons for Numpad keys
Bug Fixes
Fixed med pack drop sound not playing for all players
Fixed death indicator getting stuck on if the dead player disconnects
Fixed results screen sometimes showing stats for players that didn't take part in that run
Fixed 'Toggle Fire' mode not staying on sometimes
Fixed upgrade details panel showing incorrect values by default until an upgrade is selected/hovered
Improved handling of unknown input bindings when showing controls in-game
Fixed some rare errors related to players disconnecting
Fixed various other minor errors
Demo v1.1.3
The demo has been updated with all the same changes and fixes.
