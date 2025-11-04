 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20661756 Edited 4 November 2025 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Squad,

Thank you to everyone who has bought and been playing the game so far! We hope you've been enjoying it as you battle through the horde challenges!

We'd also like to thank everyone for their feedback. Discussions continue on what's next for the game - join our discord to be part of that conversation.

Feature Changes

  • Reduced the amount of booster enemies that can be alive at the same time

  • Reduced the cost of supply crates in endless mode, after normal game time

  • Added missing icons for Numpad keys

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed med pack drop sound not playing for all players

  • Fixed death indicator getting stuck on if the dead player disconnects

  • Fixed results screen sometimes showing stats for players that didn't take part in that run

  • Fixed 'Toggle Fire' mode not staying on sometimes

  • Fixed upgrade details panel showing incorrect values by default until an upgrade is selected/hovered

  • Improved handling of unknown input bindings when showing controls in-game

  • Fixed some rare errors related to players disconnecting

  • Fixed various other minor errors

Demo v1.1.3

The demo has been updated with all the same changes and fixes.

Changed files in this update

