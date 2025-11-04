Hello everyone,

Quick patch to fix a few annoying bugs.

0.7.05

Fixes

- Fixed mission description changing to Skeleton Frames

- Fixed being able to fly to distress calls again

- Fix for autopilot only picking up missions but not running them when in salvage loadout

Balance

- Ship Penance booster slot changed from 3 to 4

Added/Changed

- New new music: Stargazing

- Added the skilltree name to the crew skill hover

- Changed hull/shield/armor showing in personal hangar/shipyard, hover will work

- Added the mission limit to the active missions in the sidepanel

We're glad to see a lot of you already enjoying Vanguard Galaxy, let us know what you think here on Steam or on our Discord.

Cheers,

Bat Roost Games