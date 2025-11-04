Hello everyone,
Quick patch to fix a few annoying bugs.
0.7.05
Fixes
- Fixed mission description changing to Skeleton Frames
- Fixed being able to fly to distress calls again
- Fix for autopilot only picking up missions but not running them when in salvage loadout
Balance
- Ship Penance booster slot changed from 3 to 4
Added/Changed
- New new music: Stargazing
- Added the skilltree name to the crew skill hover
- Changed hull/shield/armor showing in personal hangar/shipyard, hover will work
- Added the mission limit to the active missions in the sidepanel
We're glad to see a lot of you already enjoying Vanguard Galaxy, let us know what you think here on Steam or on our Discord.
Cheers,
Bat Roost Games
