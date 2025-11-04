This is a minor patch in which we've addressed some visual inconsistencies:

- Fixed the text title offset for book in DLC 4 scenario 4

- Added missing veridola to Mourn in DLC 3 scenario 2

- Replaced placeholder art for work chat snippet in DLC 3



Two minor plothole fixes:

- Changed date of guestbook in DLC 4 scenario 1

- Changed I.D.O.L. to device in Chapter 3 final intermission



And a few more typos have been fixed.