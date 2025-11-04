This is a minor patch in which we've addressed some visual inconsistencies:
- Fixed the text title offset for book in DLC 4 scenario 4
- Added missing veridola to Mourn in DLC 3 scenario 2
- Replaced placeholder art for work chat snippet in DLC 3
Two minor plothole fixes:
- Changed date of guestbook in DLC 4 scenario 1
- Changed I.D.O.L. to device in Chapter 3 final intermission
And a few more typos have been fixed.
DLC 4 Patch 2
