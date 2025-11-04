 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20661679 Edited 4 November 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a minor patch in which we've addressed some visual inconsistencies:
- Fixed the text title offset for book in DLC 4 scenario 4
- Added missing veridola to Mourn in DLC 3 scenario 2
- Replaced placeholder art for work chat snippet in DLC 3

Two minor plothole fixes:
- Changed date of guestbook in DLC 4 scenario 1
- Changed I.D.O.L. to device in Chapter 3 final intermission

And a few more typos have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2716401
Windows macOS DLC 3335340 Depot 3335341
Windows macOS DLC 3335350 Depot 3335351
