## What's New



### Enhanced Chinese Language Support 🇨🇳



We've significantly improved the experience for our Chinese-speaking players:



- **Localized Game Logo:** The Dolven logo now displays in a Chinese-appropriate style when playing in Chinese, providing a more authentic and immersive experience

- **Improved Font Rendering:** Better Chinese character display throughout the game for smoother reading

- **Complete UI Translation:** All menus and interface elements now fully support Chinese language



### Better Localization Across All Languages



We've enhanced how the game handles different languages to ensure every player gets the best experience in their preferred language:



- **Dynamic UI Elements:** Game logos and images now automatically adapt based on your selected language

- **Improved Text Display:** Better font fallback system ensures all text displays correctly, regardless of language

- **Enhanced Menu Translations:** Updated and refined translations across all supported languages (English, German, French, Portuguese, Russian, and Chinese)



### UI Polish



- **Loadout Screen:** Visual improvements to the loadout grid for better clarity

- **Score Display:** Enhanced score panels with better localization support

- **Leaderboards:** Improved leaderboard display to accommodate different languages



## Balance Changes



### Mage



- **Fireball Damage Increased:** The Mage's Fireball base damage has been buffed from 20 to 35, making it significantly more powerful in combat!



## Bug Fixes



### Gameplay Fixes



- **Card Purchasing:** Fixed an issue where rapidly clicking the buy card button could cause cards in your hand to overlap incorrectly. Your card hand will now stay properly organized no matter how quickly you shop!



### Achievement Fixes



- **Leaderboard Achievements:** Fixed and retroactively awarded leaderboard position achievements. If you've already reached the top of a leaderboard, you'll now properly receive achievements for all the lower positions too. This fix applies automatically to your existing progress!



### UI Fixes



- **Character Overhead Display:** Fixed an issue where character information displays wouldn't completely hide when you moved your cursor away

- **Dialog Box Translations:** Fixed missing translations in the retry room dialog across all languages, ensuring everyone can read their options clearly



## Languages Supported



- English

- German (Deutsch)

- French (Français)

- Portuguese (Português)

- Russian (Русский)

- Chinese (简体中文)



---



*Thank you for playing! We're committed to making the game accessible and enjoyable for players around the world.*

