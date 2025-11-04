Increased the pop-up effect for damage numbers from non-selected attacks

Background music stops when the app is switched to the background and resumes playback when switched back

Improved locking experience: Cancels the shop's selected state after locking/unlocking shop options

Improved drag and click experience: Tiles can be dragged after being selected by clicking

Owl mechanic changed: Player's Max HP +1/+2/+3 for every 5 units that die

Hawk Moth mechanic changed: Opponent's Vulnerability +10%/+20%/+30% for every 5 Insects placed

Stag Beetle mechanic changed: Shield effect +2 for every 9/6/3 units that die

Loach mechanic changed: Dies after 8/6/4 spins, places 1 Lv. 1 Loach and 1 random Lv. 1 Fish

Sacabambaspis mechanic changed: ATK +1/+2/+3 to all Fish on the board in this turn for every 5 Fish placed

Pufferfish mechanic changed: Player's Coins +1 for every 8/6/4 Fish placed

Sunfish mechanic changed: Opponent's Vulnerability +30%/+60%/+100% for every 5 units that die