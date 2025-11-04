Optimizations
Improved drag and click experience: Tiles can be dragged after being selected by clicking
Improved locking experience: Cancels the shop's selected state after locking/unlocking shop options
Background music stops when the app is switched to the background and resumes playback when switched back
Increased the pop-up effect for damage numbers from non-selected attacks
Optimized tile type selection after loading MODs
Balance and Mechanic Adjustments
Owl mechanic changed: Player's Max HP +1/+2/+3 for every 5 units that die
Hawk Moth mechanic changed: Opponent's Vulnerability +10%/+20%/+30% for every 5 Insects placed
Stag Beetle mechanic changed: Shield effect +2 for every 9/6/3 units that die
Loach mechanic changed: Dies after 8/6/4 spins, places 1 Lv. 1 Loach and 1 random Lv. 1 Fish
Sacabambaspis mechanic changed: ATK +1/+2/+3 to all Fish on the board in this turn for every 5 Fish placed
Pufferfish mechanic changed: Player's Coins +1 for every 8/6/4 Fish placed
Sunfish mechanic changed: Opponent's Vulnerability +30%/+60%/+100% for every 5 units that die
Rare AP: Changed from placing 2 high-rarity tiles to placing 1 high-rarity tile
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where the Quit Battle button was offset on the completion screen at certain resolutions
