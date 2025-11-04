 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Destiny 2 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20661481 Edited 4 November 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimizations

  • Improved drag and click experience: Tiles can be dragged after being selected by clicking

  • Improved locking experience: Cancels the shop's selected state after locking/unlocking shop options

  • Background music stops when the app is switched to the background and resumes playback when switched back

  • Increased the pop-up effect for damage numbers from non-selected attacks

  • Optimized tile type selection after loading MODs

Balance and Mechanic Adjustments

  • Owl mechanic changed: Player's Max HP +1/+2/+3 for every 5 units that die

  • Hawk Moth mechanic changed: Opponent's Vulnerability +10%/+20%/+30% for every 5 Insects placed

  • Stag Beetle mechanic changed: Shield effect +2 for every 9/6/3 units that die

  • Loach mechanic changed: Dies after 8/6/4 spins, places 1 Lv. 1 Loach and 1 random Lv. 1 Fish

  • Sacabambaspis mechanic changed: ATK +1/+2/+3 to all Fish on the board in this turn for every 5 Fish placed

  • Pufferfish mechanic changed: Player's Coins +1 for every 8/6/4 Fish placed

  • Sunfish mechanic changed: Opponent's Vulnerability +30%/+60%/+100% for every 5 units that die

  • Rare AP: Changed from placing 2 high-rarity tiles to placing 1 high-rarity tile

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the Quit Battle button was offset on the completion screen at certain resolutions

Changed files in this update

Depot 3371511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link