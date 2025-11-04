We're thrilled to finally share some long-awaited news: as of today, Hollywood Animal is officially available on Mac!

We know many of you have been patiently waiting for this moment, and we want to thank you for your incredible support throughout this process. Now, our Mac-using movie studio directors can dive into the world of Hollywood and start their journey to cinematic greatness!

Alongside the new quest, this update includes a list of bug fixes for Windows users:

You can now check your current quests while writing a script, setting up pre-production, or releasing a film.

Fixed a bug which could cause an infinite loading screen in the main menu.

Fixed multiple issues related to the sequel system.

The Head of the Services Department now gains more XP from producing gifts.

Fixed a bug which prevented you from viewing film details on production results screens.

Fixed a bug which caused competitors’ budgets to reset to their initial values.

Reduced shooting requirements for level 2 indoor locations.

Fixed a bug which caused your studio to be covered with the wrong level of landscaping.

Various minor UI fixes and a few new SFX.

As always, thank you for your incredible support and feedback. It’s what makes these updates possible.