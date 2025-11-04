Foreword



Version 1.31 focuses on optimizing some underlying content. We have completely revamped the local save mechanism to facilitate easier management of numerous save files for both players and the development team. With continuous updates, our official parts have now surpassed the 900 mark. To better organize the various components, the dock scene's warehouse has introduced a new Parts Catalog Collapse System. Meanwhile, seaplane equipped with anti-ship weapons have also made their return to the game.

Dock

Added: Parts Catalog Collapse System

Added: Shipsave Management System

Added: Part category: Newly Added Parts

Adjusted: Search tool in the Tab menu now only return results within the currently selected category.

Air Combat

Added: Lvl II Squadron perk upgrade

New Aircraft squadron perks:

F-Two Aircraft Team

F-Quick Maintenance I

DB-Raiders

DB-Quick Maintenance I

DB-Bombing Training II

TB-Raiders

TB-Quick Maintenance I

TB-Large Formation II

TB-Bombing Training II

B-Large Formation II

R-Remove Armor

R-Extra Armor

Fixed: issue where Squadron Torpedo Release Distance and Torpedo Gap were not affected by Perks.

Fixed: issue where Perks for squadrons generated by Custom Airstrike were not taking effect.

Fixed: issue where enemy aircraft from Custom Airstrike were unable to land at the airfield, preventing the Airstrike from concluding.

Adjusted: Renamed in-game descriptions for squadron perk "Focused Armor Plating" and "Extended Armor Coverage" to "Critical Area Protection " and "Structural Reinforcement"

Adjusted: Increased all air-launched torpedoes’ operational depth from -1m to -2m.

Adjusted RTS interface operation logic

Fixed anomalies in fighter dogfight synchronization

Fixed anomalies in fighter strafing damage determination

Fixed a bug in the replenishment system that prevented squadrons from landing and a bug in the model after takeoff.

(Credit: Discord MOLLU)

Anti-Aircraft Gun

Adjustment: Relaxed restrictions of anti-air firing angle to resolve abnormal behavior where AA guns (including both DP guns and small caliber AA guns) hesitated to fire at hostile squadrons.

Adjustment: Completely overhauled the stats (dps, range, damage pattern) of small caliber AA guns based on historical performance, in order to distinguish mid-range AA guns and close-range AA guns. The overall anti-air efficiency slightly increased.

Standardized AA Gun Armor Thickness:

Light AA without shield:14mm

Light AA with shield : 16mm

Medium AA without shield: 20mm

Medium AA with shield/ Enclosed AA turrets: 23mm

Enclosed, armored AA turrets: 28mm

(Credit: Discord SirPerson)

Fixes

Fixed: issue where aircraft UI could not be hidden in RTS mode.

Fixed: the wrongly displayed keybinding of ballast tank control.

Fixed: issue where custom parts appeared duplicated and could not be selected.

Fixed: rare issue causing ships with a high number of parts (8000+) to capsize when spawning near the edge of map.

Fixed: loading failures caused by conflicting mod part ID.

Fixed: issue where Airstrike-related achievements failed to trigger correctly.

(Credit: Discord Worldoz)

Settings

Added: Ability to customize shortcut keys for the Keybinding Panel.

Fixed: An issue where modifying Keyboard Binding would accidentally trigger specific bound functions.

Gallery

Adjusted: Added key prompts for the walking mode button in the Gallery.

Tutorial

Adjusted: Tutorial Level [6] "Keyboard Shortcuts" now includes guidance on customizing shortcut keys.

Fixed: An issue causing players to get stuck in Tutorial Level [2] "The First Craft."

Fixed: An issue causing players to get stuck in Tutorial Level [5] "Advanced Building Techniques."

Parts

Adjusted

Renamed n70 Cabin Door I to Watertight Door I, same for n544,n545, n550.

Renamed n314-316 Cabin Door II (Variants) to Deck hatch I (Variants)

Removed the Germany nation tag for n666 370mm Porthole.

Reclassified several Soviet and Russian weapons into their historical-accurate national categories

Removed the Britain nation tag for n248 343mm/45 Two-gun turret due to significant modelling error.

Renamed aircraft. Now the name directly display ordnance carried.

Modified the Japanese 140mm/50 3rd Year Type (Casemate) model, increasing the maximum single-side rotation angle supported by the casemate from 120° to 135°.

Slightly increased the accuracy of n525 Swedish 57mm/60 SAK 1950 Bofors Automatic AA Gun (Model 1950 Twin Mount)

Fixed an issue where the size of the n637 French 155mm/50 Modèle 1920 (Casemate) was too small.

When the aircraft is folded, bombs mounted under the folded wings of the aircraft are hidden.

New Parts

French 305mm/45 Modèle 1906 (Modèle 1906 Two-gun Turret)

French 240mm/50 Modèle 1902 (Modèle 1902 Two-gun Turret)

French 75mm/63 Modèle 1908 (Single Mount)

German 420mm/45 SK L/45 (Two-gun Turret)

German 128mm/54 Doppelflak (Three-axis Stabilized Twin Turret)

Japanese 460mm/50 5th Year Type (Two-gun Turret)

Italian 203mm/50 Model 1924 (Model 1924 Twin Turret)

Sweden 533mm Modell 1930 Quadruple Torpedo Launcher (Torped 141)

Sweden 533mm Modell 1930 Quadruple Torpedo Launcher (Torped 141，Without Bridge)

Sweden 533mm Modell 1930 Quintuplet Torpedo Launcher (Torped 141)

Sweden 533mm Modell 1930 Quintuplet Torpedo Launcher (Torped 141，Without Bridge)

Anchor I (Shank)

Anchor I (Tripping palm)

Anchor III

New Part variants

Ladder (single)

Japanese 140mm/50 3rd Year Type (Without Shielded)

British 40mm/39 Mark VIII "Pom-Pom" Gun(Mark VI Octuple Mount)

British 40mm/39 Mark VIII "Pom-Pom" Gun(RP 10 Mark VIA* Octuple Mount)

Douglas SBD-3 'Dauntless' Dive Bomber (Scout)

Vought SB2U 'Vindicator' Dive Bomber (Scout)

Curtiss SB2C 'Helldiver' Dive Bomber (Scout)

Grumman TBF 'Avenger' Torpedo Bomber (Scout）

Curtiss SOC 'Seagull' Reconnaissance Seaplane (100lb AN/M30 HE *2)

Aichi E13A 'Zero' Reconnaissance Seaplane (250kg Type.99 No.25 HE *1)

Vought OS2U-1 'Kingfisher' Reconnaissance Seaplane (100lb AN/M30 HE *2)

Arado Ar 196 Reconnaissance Seaplane (50kg SC50JA HE *2)

Mitsubishi F1M2 'Zero' Observation Plane (50kg Type.94 HE *2)

Consolidated PBY 'Catalina' Large Seaplane (1000lb AN-M65A1 HE *4)

Consolidated PBY 'Catalina' Large Seaplane (MK 13-6 *2)

Beriev Be-6 Large Seaplane (500kg FAB-500sv HE *6)

Beriev Be-6 Large Seaplane (45-36MAN *2)

Beriev Be-4 (KOR-2) Reconnaissance Seaplane (100kg FAB-100 HE *2)

Kawanishi H6K Type.97 Large Seaplane (800kg No.80 Model 1 HE *2)

Kawanishi H6K Type.97 Large Seaplane (Type 91 Model 3 *2)

Kawanishi H8K Type.2 Large Seaplane (250kgType.99 No.25 HE *8)

Kawanishi H8K Type.2 Large Seaplane (800kg Type.99 No.80 *2)

Kawanishi H8K Type.2 Large Seaplane (Type 91 Model 3 *2)

Supermarine “Walrus” Seaplane (250lb GP Mark.III HE *2)

Curtiss SC-1 “Seahawk” Seaplane (250lb AN-M57 HE *2)

Reworked model

n84 Anchor I

n149 Japanese 310mm/50 Three-gun Turret

n651 Soviet 152mm/57 B-38 Pattern 1938 (MK-17 Twin Turret)

Colored parts

n152 Japanese 356mm/45 41rd Year Type (two-gun Turret)

n153 Japanese 356mm/45 41rd Year Type (two-gun Turret with Rangefinder)

n293 American [RIM-116 "Rolling Airframe"] Anti-Aircraft Missile Launcher

n472 Soviet 152mm/57 B-38 Triple Turret(Radar)

n473 Soviet 152mm/57 B-38 Triple Turret

n544 Watertight Door II

Historically corrected name and description

n119 French 57mm/60 Modèle 1951 Automatic AA Gun (ACAD Modèle 1948 Twin Mount)

n133 French 152mm/55 Modèle 1930 (Modèle 1936 DP Triple Turret)

n149 Japanese 310mm/50 Three-gun Turret

n152 Japanese 356mm/45 41rd Year Type (two-gun Turret)

n153 Japanese 356mm/45 41rd Year Type (two-gun Turret with Rangefinder)

n177 American 254mm/40 Mark 3 (Mark 6 Two-gun Turret)

n287 Soviet 30mm/54 AO-18 (AK-630 Single Mount)

n288 Russian 30mm/54 AO-18KD (AK-630M2 Twin Mount)

n525 Swedish 57mm/60 SAK 1950 Bofors Automatic AA Gun (Model 1950 Twin Mount)

(Credit: Discord 天さん)

Ships&Ship Saves

Added new Presets: Baltimore, Chosin, Kirov, Béarn, Mogador

Removed USS Alaska from Presets

Reworked the Preset North Carolina

Moved all presets into the Presets folder.

Fixed an issue where the secondary guns on Presets Yamato '41" and Yamato '45 lacked a matte finish

Fixed an issue where the Preset Renown had an excessively high speed

(Credit: Ansel CNK)