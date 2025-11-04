UPDATE



Change Log:

* fixed boss event crash on dead elf faction

* (maybe) fixed rare ArmyStatus empty faction crash

* (maybe) fixed army structure out of bounds crash

* fixed crash on event with no player cities

* fixed: Worker selection goes back to "Mixed" when loading save files

* fixed: stuck in tutorial display

* fixed: soldiers off map edge crash



Local gold:

* Doubled gold carry for soldiers

* Fixed: Negative gold showed ERR

* Fixed: cities lost no money when handing it to soldiers

* Bots are allowed to take some dept on the armies to counter some of the self destructive behavior



