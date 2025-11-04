UPDATE
Change Log:
* fixed boss event crash on dead elf faction
* (maybe) fixed rare ArmyStatus empty faction crash
* (maybe) fixed army structure out of bounds crash
* fixed crash on event with no player cities
* fixed: Worker selection goes back to "Mixed" when loading save files
* fixed: stuck in tutorial display
* fixed: soldiers off map edge crash
Local gold:
* Doubled gold carry for soldiers
* Fixed: Negative gold showed ERR
* Fixed: cities lost no money when handing it to soldiers
* Bots are allowed to take some dept on the armies to counter some of the self destructive behavior
Changed files in this update