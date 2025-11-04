 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Destiny 2 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20661387 Edited 4 November 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed:

Fixed:

Some scenes have been redrawn

Emotions have been added to NPCs

A new newspaper issue has been added

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitRussian Revizor Content Depot 1449291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link