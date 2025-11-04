Final District has finally launched!

Final District has finally launched. A set of patches is scheduled for the next few weeks which are intended to address any bugs and problems that players are experiencing (Although this does not mean that updates will stop after this period.) If you are having issues with the game please see the section near the bottom of this post. If you have any suggestions, feedback or discussions please share them on the Final District socials listed at the bottom of this post.

Here are some things to look forward to!

Story Mode

Explore the beautiful planet of Kepler-11e and discover the mysteries of this abandoned mining planet!

Deathmatch

Challenge up to 3 other players in free for all deathmatch where the player with the most kills wins!

Dummy Practice

Train your aim against unsuspecting practice dummies by enabling them in the custom game settings during a deathmatch game!

New Weapon Skin System

Players can earn crafting materials by finishing the story mode or by playing horde mode, Crafting materials can be used to craft a wide range of weapon skins!

Horde Mode

Survive against increasingly difficult hordes of enemies while upgrading weapons and collecting care packages!

Capture the Flag

Challenge up to 3 other players in free for all capture the flag where the player with the most flags wins!

For players who participated in the beta during Steam Next Fest, Here are some of the new additions!

New Bosses and Enemies

Defeat new bosses and enemies all with unique abilities and the common goal of destroying you and your team.

New Quickplay Maps and Modes

Explore new quickplay maps with new modes and custom game options.

Completed Story Mode

Explore the full story of Final District and find out what is really going on underneath this strange abandoned planet!

Dev Notes on 'Horde Mode'

Although Horde Mode is complete and functional it still requires more attention to reach its full potential, At the moment players can go up against infinite hordes of enemies while upgrading weapons, Collecting care package amplifiers, Upgrading weapons and unlocking larger parts of the horde map. For the future more abilities, ways of barricading sections from enemies, New enemy types and interactions and new combat events are planned.



If you have any suggestions for new content that you would like to see in Horde Mode (Or any other part of the game) Please contact any of the official socials linked at the bottom of this post.

For Players Seeking Others to Play With / Groups

Anyone looking for players to join their game can check the Final District Discord where you can look for players in the 'find-players' channel or by posting on the Final District Subreddit. Furthermore one can also simply create a post on Steam. (Remember to share your lobby codes!)

IMPORTANT : For any players experiencing game breaking bugs!

Please note that there is currently a rare known bug effecting ONLY multiplayer games causing players to experience issues once having entered the warehouse section, This bug causes very high latency for clients. Please read below for possible fixes. (Basically if any players excluding the host is seeing platforms teleporting around, AI standing still or interacting with items like shield cores do nothing you likely have the bug.)

A set of patches is scheduled for the next few weeks after launch, Testing has kicked off and a cause for this bug has been fixed and could not be replicated again, But just in case this issue still persists the following help section will stay for now.

Solution 1, Ask all players including the host to exit the game completely and reload the host's save.

Solution 2, (If solution 1 did not work), Ask the host to move a little bit forward into the warehouse in an attempt to trigger an invisible checkpoint. (You can test if a new checkpoint is triggered by pausing and clicking on 'teleport to previous checkpoint' and comparing it to your previous one.) Once the host has completed this complete the steps for Solution 1 again.

If you are experiencing any other bugs and need any assistance AT ALL please come in contact on any of the Official Final District Socials which are listed below. Feedback is also appreciated!

Social Links,

Discord, https://discord.gg/D4wt9HbAR5

Reddit, https://www.reddit.com/r/FinalDistrict/

YouTube,

Developer Contact, owlfig.business@gmail.com