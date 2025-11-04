Recruits!

Update v2.4.1 will be available to download today. This update is a small hotfix to our main Update 2.4.

Before deploying, remember to clear your cache before joining a server for a smooth operation. Stay sharp out there!

Sprint speed has gotten slightly increased by approximately. 9%.

Increased canteen count up to 4 per soldier.