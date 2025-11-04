 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20661319 Edited 4 November 2025 – 19:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Recruits!

Update v2.4.1 will be available to download today. This update is a small hotfix to our main Update 2.4.

Before deploying, remember to clear your cache before joining a server for a smooth operation. Stay sharp out there!

If you haven't and want to chat with fellow soldiers about Update v2.4.1 please join the Squad 44 Discord!

  • Sprint speed has gotten slightly increased by approximately. 9%.

  • Increased canteen count up to 4 per soldier.

  • Possible fix for blinking ammo count on player HUD.

  • Fixed a deployable based server crash bug.

  • Fixed the Flak36 having a low resolution unbuilt mesh.

  • Fixed the .50 cal playing AP explosion effects against metal.

