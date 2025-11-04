 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Destiny 2 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20661307 Edited 4 November 2025 – 09:26:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Fixed a bug that would stop serving and collection functionality after reaching level 4 (thanks Laylow55 for the report!)

  • Fixed a bug where preview images wouldn’t appear for some Greek items when levelling up

Changed files in this update

Depot 2733691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link