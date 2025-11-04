Hello shopkeeper! Today we are pushing the latest changes from the unstable build, moving the version number up from version 14937 to version 15004. Let's take a look at some of the highlights in these changes.

French, German, and Hungarian community translations

As you may know, during Early Access you can expect Faire Trade to support community driven translations. After the message was put out we have received multiple requests to help translate the game to various languages. Most notably, French and German translations have been very much in demand. With the excellent help from valued members in the community we can now add French, German and Hungarian translations to Faire Trade!

If you notice some untranslated texts, then please let us us know so that we can try and get those updated with the help of the awesome community translators. The Russian translation is almost ready to be added but we ran into some technical issues so I'm afraid that this will be added in a future update. Yesterday, there was also some interest in helping out with a Turkish translation which is pretty cool. If you would like your language to be available in Faire Trade then please follow the instructions by pressing on the button below.



Faire Trade - Community Translations

Increased Shop Size

The shop plot size seemed to be a little on the small side so this has been increased from 12 x 12 to 16 x 16 tiles. That increases the shop size from 144 tiles up to 256 tiles, adding an additional 112 tiles to build your shop on. That is a whopping 66% increase in shop plot! Your shop save file should automatically be upgraded to benefit from the increase in plot size. Below you can see an illustration between the previous plot size in red and the new plot size in blue.

New Furniture Colors

One of the cool new benefits of the technology switch behind Faire Trade is that it is now much easier to create and add cool new colors and textures to things without really sacrificing performance that much. To celebrate this momentous occasion, we have a batch of new color options for the displays Eerde, Eersel, Eese, Eesterga, Eestrum, Eesveen, and Eethen. Check them out and show us what you can create with them.

Engine Upgrade (Vulnerability Patch)

The tech savvy among us may have noticed that our game engine of choice, Unity has issued a statement indicating that there was a vulnerability found. To address this vulnerability risk we have updated our Unity version from 2022.3.40 to 2022.3.62 which also includes some updates to packages that are used in the project. We have only noticed, and fixed, minor issues as a result of this engine upgrade but it is worth noting that if you notice anything weird then we would love to know about it.

Community Shops

Shopkeepers never idle, and so we have another collection of gorgeous shops to enjoy! Feast your eyes on these quaint establishments of curious condiments and countless catered curiosities. If you want your shops included in these showcases, then head over to Discord and post them in the #shop-showcase channel.

Shop Keeper Event

Faire Trade was selected to be part of the Shop Keepers event that is running on Steam from 11/01 until 11/15. Be sure to check out all the amazing shop keeper games or recommend Faire Trade in celebration of this event.

Current Focus

We are still very much focused on fixing the issues that you are reporting on Discord and Steam. In addition, we are also taking note of all the suggestions and feedback which are are being taken under consideration when deciding on which improvements to focus on next. Slowly but steadily we are getting to the point where we can target some accrued technical debt in order to properly implement further improvements to Faire Trade. If you want to get more involved with the development of Faire Trade then we recommend that you join us on Discord where you can see the change list develop in real-time as we are deploying changes to the game. Press the button below to head over there.

Future Focus

Controller support is a much requested feature and we have also heard interest in support for shopkeepers that prefer click to move or play with only a touch pad. That is something that we would very much like to support going forward.



Something that is also very exciting to share is that some of the more technical shopkeepers have already tried (and some even succeeded) to mod the game by changing or adding a product model. While we must stress that proper modding support is still in development, it is super exciting to see all these years rebuilding the game into Faire Trade is already showing some optimistic promise in the modding community.

Patch 15004

LANGUAGE

Added French, German, and Hungarian translations to the game.

TECH

Updated surface colliders of entrances Fien, Ferrel, Fjorn, Fikke, Fabian, Fleur, and Fred.

Returning to the main menu would not correctly update the terrain. This is because colliders from destroyed domains still existed in the same frame that trees were being generated, resulting in false positives.

Adjusted the main menu camera to account for larger shop sizes

Cleaned up technical debt by applying global product scale in the product model instead of in code.

Elburg did not have product slot sphere colliders assigned

Fixed event NPCs having their animation mode reset when going village -> shop -> village

Some keyboard buttons, such as the number keys, were not re-assignable.

Updated surface colliders of the Klaaswaal wall set.

Updated surface colliders of the Kimswerd and Klaas wall sets.

Updated surface colliders of the Kesteren set.

Added additional checks for save file corruption/errors to avoid the game breaking on bootup

Updated surface colliders of the Kelmond set.

Updated surface colliders of the Kapelle wall set.

Removed Shapes references from furnitue prefabs to prevent including useless assets into the asset bundles.

Removed some materials from counter prefabs.

Fixed the parasol collider by making several adjustments in how surface and carpet colliders interact.

Placing a wall should now adopt the pillar style of the wall that is being placed. This makes the pillar placement behave more as expected.

Added another logger to catch errors that happen in the initial load steps.

Fixed an issue where pressing Esc after the splash screen and before the main menu would throw an error

Submitting some supporting assets that got upgraded as a result of the engine upgrade.

Upgraded engine to Unity 2022.3.62f2.

Quick save editor feature was available in-game but used the internal 'quicksave' name instead of the designated shop name. This ability is now removed as the current implementation could be problematic during the tutorial.

Fixed issue with some wall furniture placement not being invalid.

Fixed the season not loading correctly when at day 28 of a season, again.

One time events weren't actually one time.

ART

Added new colors for Eerde, Eersel, Eese, Eesterga, Eestrum, Eesveen, and Eethen.

Modified the wood color on a dozen cupboard to be less saturated.

Adjusted several cupboard heights to provide sufficient product clearance.

Relaxed the shoulders of Anna's first outfit.

UI

Updated translator credits.

It should no longer be possible to use the Hide UI hotkey while a menu is open.

Control menu now supports community translations.

Styled the control remapping window.

Renamed Profit to Income in end of day screen.

Load Game button will remain inactive if a save file cannot be loaded, and an error message is added in the detail panel.

Employees still had the counter quality shown in the employee menu

Farming skill based output amount should now be clarified in the tooltip.

It's no longer possible to collect from a crafting station if this exceeds your storage capacity.

Removed some unnecessary usage of DoTween, this hopefully fixes the issue that sometimes not everything is shown in the furniture/structure menus

Today in the end of day screen was not translated.

Employee end of day text would stay on-screen after closing the screen.

BALANCE

Increased the shop size from 12x12 to 16x16. Existing save files will be upgraded to this size.

Slightly increased shop size tile price, and increased the cap to accommodate for the increased size.

Buying products from traders no longer increases the price - until more ways of obtaining resources are established. For existing save files the price will equalize over time.

Customers will now spawn from the village side in the early game, and from all sides as the game progresses

You now get +2 seconds per customers that spawns for the day

OTHER

Added Silver/Gold Ingot & Ore to Weaponsmithing level 5, and Armorsmithing 14 & 15 to avoid having the ingots unlocked, but not the ore.

Tweaked customer behaviour so that's a tad more random

Slightly moved the access points of the Ell display as they could become invalid when on the edge of a nav mesh node.

Moved the product slots slightly upwards for Elim, Elkenrade, Ell and Elkerzee so products shouldn't clip into the cloth anymore

Drought wasn't blocking DroughtLong, which could still cause them to happen at the same time.

AUDIO