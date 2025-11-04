The following changes were introduced:
Soldiers drop more ammo now (before they were dropping but unless you had some luck leveled up they would drop next to 0)
Fixed: the camera movement would acts weird if VSYNC was disable and the frame rate were high
Both buttons of the sniper Zoom in/out will toggle the zoom
Fixed: If you inverted the camera Axis in the options while in First person view the changes would not take effect until you closed and open the first person view again
Strafe is disabled with the sniper rifer if you enter the snipe view while the aiming button is hold. Once released strafing is enabled again.
Options menu is now accessible from items menu
Fixed an issue that could make the level generation fails on some 4/5 star missions
There is an option now to toggle first person view between a Toggle/Hold action
Fixed: mission some Xbox controller icons in the rebinding options
Tilka was oversized in the last mission
You cannot hide now while wall-hugging
Fixed: you could crawl through tight spaces
Fixed: you could release from wall-hugging in tight spaces behind dumpsters
Fixed: Explosive drones might trigger if spawned at a certain distance from the wall
Fixed: Bots can stunt lock players
Fixed: when aborting a Standalone mission and going back to the leaderboards the results might not load
Fixed: Grenades and smoke grenades can be picked right before the explosion and don’t hurt Ripley
Fixed: Grenades HUD counter will not update on throw
You can now dash while crawling
Fixed: you cannot hide bodies in Dumpsters with the new grabbing system (not holding)
Fixed: a leaderboard error message could be displayed while loading already a level
Now the collision camera when wall-hugging is more snappy
Fixed: ROOM_B01_06/07 – Hiding cabinet not grounded
Fixed: pROOM_B03_courtyard – Blocking back wall was too extruded
Gas could sometime block the view if you were a level under it
Fixed: incorrect description of the unlockable dreamcatcher function displayed in the credits
Fixed: Colliders' plane in the desert could interfere with the route of the soldiers
Fixed: if you have selected a stat for upgrade and press return to previous screen you will lose focus on the UI
Fixed: some snitch soldiers weren’t coughing when idle
The camera now only offsets ahead while moving
