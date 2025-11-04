The following changes were introduced:

Soldiers drop more ammo now (before they were dropping but unless you had some luck leveled up they would drop next to 0)

Fixed: the camera movement would acts weird if VSYNC was disable and the frame rate were high

Both buttons of the sniper Zoom in/out will toggle the zoom

Fixed: If you inverted the camera Axis in the options while in First person view the changes would not take effect until you closed and open the first person view again

Strafe is disabled with the sniper rifer if you enter the snipe view while the aiming button is hold. Once released strafing is enabled again.

Options menu is now accessible from items menu

Fixed an issue that could make the level generation fails on some 4/5 star missions

There is an option now to toggle first person view between a Toggle/Hold action

Fixed: mission some Xbox controller icons in the rebinding options

Tilka was oversized in the last mission

You cannot hide now while wall-hugging

Fixed: you could crawl through tight spaces

Fixed: you could release from wall-hugging in tight spaces behind dumpsters

Fixed: Explosive drones might trigger if spawned at a certain distance from the wall

Fixed: Bots can stunt lock players

Fixed: when aborting a Standalone mission and going back to the leaderboards the results might not load

Fixed: Grenades and smoke grenades can be picked right before the explosion and don’t hurt Ripley

Fixed: Grenades HUD counter will not update on throw

You can now dash while crawling

Fixed: you cannot hide bodies in Dumpsters with the new grabbing system (not holding)

Fixed: a leaderboard error message could be displayed while loading already a level

Now the collision camera when wall-hugging is more snappy

Fixed: ROOM_B01_06/07 – Hiding cabinet not grounded

Fixed: pROOM_B03_courtyard – Blocking back wall was too extruded

Gas could sometime block the view if you were a level under it

Fixed: incorrect description of the unlockable dreamcatcher function displayed in the credits

Fixed: Colliders' plane in the desert could interfere with the route of the soldiers

Fixed: if you have selected a stat for upgrade and press return to previous screen you will lose focus on the UI

Fixed: some snitch soldiers weren’t coughing when idle