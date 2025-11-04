 Skip to content
Major 4 November 2025 Build 20661015 Edited 4 November 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following changes were introduced:

  • Soldiers drop more ammo now (before they were dropping but unless you had some luck leveled up they would drop next to 0)

  • Fixed: the camera movement would acts weird if VSYNC was disable and the frame rate were high

  • Both buttons of the sniper Zoom in/out will toggle the zoom

  • Fixed: If you inverted the camera Axis in the options while in First person view the changes would not take effect until you closed and open the first person view again

  • Strafe is disabled with the sniper rifer if you enter the snipe view while the aiming button is hold. Once released strafing is enabled again.

  • Options menu is now accessible from items menu

  • Fixed an issue that could make the level generation fails on some 4/5 star missions

  • There is an option now to toggle first person view between a Toggle/Hold action

  • Fixed: mission some Xbox controller icons in the rebinding options

  • Tilka was oversized in the last mission

  • You cannot hide now while wall-hugging

  • Fixed: you could crawl through tight spaces

  • Fixed: you could release from wall-hugging in tight spaces behind dumpsters

  • Fixed: Explosive drones might trigger if spawned at a certain distance from the wall

  • Fixed: Bots can stunt lock players

  • Fixed: when aborting a Standalone mission and going back to the leaderboards the results might not load

  • Fixed: Grenades and smoke grenades can be picked right before the explosion and don’t hurt Ripley

  • Fixed: Grenades HUD counter will not update on throw

  • You can now dash while crawling

  • Fixed: you cannot hide bodies in Dumpsters with the new grabbing system (not holding)

  • Fixed: a leaderboard error message could be displayed while loading already a level

  • Now the collision camera when wall-hugging is more snappy

  • Fixed: ROOM_B01_06/07 – Hiding cabinet not grounded

  • Fixed: pROOM_B03_courtyard – Blocking back wall was too extruded

  • Gas could sometime block the view if you were a level under it

  • Fixed: incorrect description of the unlockable dreamcatcher function displayed in the credits

  • Fixed: Colliders' plane in the desert could interfere with the route of the soldiers

  • Fixed: if you have selected a stat for upgrade and press return to previous screen you will lose focus on the UI

  • Fixed: some snitch soldiers weren’t coughing when idle

  • The camera now only offsets ahead while moving

