1.[重要]修复二次进入游戏后，在回归时会报错的问题(这个应该是困扰大家最严重的问题)
2.增加提前回归机制，可以提前结束当前回合，详细用法请参考"帮助手册"中的"界面操作"章节
3.修复永夜之地系列任务没有完成奖励的问题
4.修复若干bug和优化UI细节
