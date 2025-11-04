 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20660843 Edited 4 November 2025 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.[重要]修复二次进入游戏后，在回归时会报错的问题(这个应该是困扰大家最严重的问题)

2.增加提前回归机制，可以提前结束当前回合，详细用法请参考"帮助手册"中的"界面操作"章节

3.修复永夜之地系列任务没有完成奖励的问题

4.修复若干bug和优化UI细节

