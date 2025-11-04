 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20660813 Edited 4 November 2025 – 09:26:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • Added button to select tools with mouse

  • Changed to hide mouse cursor during painting

  • Added support for Chinese (Simplified, Traditional) and Japanese

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3906691
