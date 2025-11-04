 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Destiny 2 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20660800 Edited 4 November 2025 – 08:52:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added: Added Discord channel access in-game.
Added: Added update log viewing in-game.
Added: Added cloud save functionality.
Fixed: High Ascension talent for [Ashrend Colossus] was not enhanced.
Fixed: Monster attack ranges did not update after using [Map Skill - Send Into Exile].
Optimized: Improved the contact methods.
Optimized: Reduced the probability of common cards appearing.
Optimized: Adjusted the description of [Suspend].
Optimized: Improved map node selection responsiveness.
Optimized: Results screen and Historical Archives now display kills of hidden bosses.
Optimized: Adjusted the effects of 7 cards for the [Shepherd].
Optimized: Adjusted the effects of 12 cards for the [Occultist].
Optimized: Adjusted the effects of 9 equipment items for the [Occultist].

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3171451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link