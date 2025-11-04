Added: Added Discord channel access in-game.
Added: Added update log viewing in-game.
Added: Added cloud save functionality.
Fixed: High Ascension talent for [Ashrend Colossus] was not enhanced.
Fixed: Monster attack ranges did not update after using [Map Skill - Send Into Exile].
Optimized: Improved the contact methods.
Optimized: Reduced the probability of common cards appearing.
Optimized: Adjusted the description of [Suspend].
Optimized: Improved map node selection responsiveness.
Optimized: Results screen and Historical Archives now display kills of hidden bosses.
Optimized: Adjusted the effects of 7 cards for the [Shepherd].
Optimized: Adjusted the effects of 12 cards for the [Occultist].
Optimized: Adjusted the effects of 9 equipment items for the [Occultist].
v0.9.703 Bug Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3171451
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update