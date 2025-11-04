Added: Added Discord channel access in-game.

Added: Added update log viewing in-game.

Added: Added cloud save functionality.

Fixed: High Ascension talent for [Ashrend Colossus] was not enhanced.

Fixed: Monster attack ranges did not update after using [Map Skill - Send Into Exile].

Optimized: Improved the contact methods.

Optimized: Reduced the probability of common cards appearing.

Optimized: Adjusted the description of [Suspend].

Optimized: Improved map node selection responsiveness.

Optimized: Results screen and Historical Archives now display kills of hidden bosses.

Optimized: Adjusted the effects of 7 cards for the [Shepherd].

Optimized: Adjusted the effects of 12 cards for the [Occultist].

Optimized: Adjusted the effects of 9 equipment items for the [Occultist].