Update 2
Added 22 Steam achievements.
Fixed bullets disappearing after dying or reloading the game.
Final boss not appearing for some time, fix.
A Room was not opening even if you had its key.
Rifle and shotgun reload not responsive fix.
Mindscorn Update 2 Dated: 04-11-2025
