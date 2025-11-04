 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Destiny 2 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20660751 Edited 4 November 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 2

Added 22 Steam achievements.
Fixed bullets disappearing after dying or reloading the game.
Final boss not appearing for some time, fix.
A Room was not opening even if you had its key.
Rifle and shotgun reload not responsive fix.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3944011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link