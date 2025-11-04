⚓️MOBY DICK BOOK – Reveal the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle, where the famous whaling ship the Pequod has veered drastically off course. The consequences are shocking: the entire book has become trapped in a time loop, forcing the crew to relive the same day repeatedly, and driving Captain Ahab to madness while ghosts roam the decks. Lucy and Watson are determined to solve this eerie mystery before the book's reality collapses. Can you help the characters break the time loop and guide the Pequod to safety?

🚢THE PEQUOD – Find hidden objects or match gems in a row in the Pequod.

⏱️THE DOOMED ONE – Tackle 32 exciting new quests, discover five fairy-tale collections and find three Avatars, the Message in a Bottle, the Sunken Chest and more.

💀NEW CHARACTER – Meet Captain Ahab, a smart, determined, dangerous seafarer.

🌟MORE QUESTS AND COLLECTIONS – Enjoy 74 fun new quests, 12 terrific collections and two metacollections!

⚙️FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS – Your favorite game is only getting better. Check it out!



❤️Leave a review and let us know what you think of our latest update. Your feedback helps us provide you with the best experience.