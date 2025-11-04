 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20660706 Edited 4 November 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,

Version 1.0.2 has been updated.

This patch includes bug fixes. Please refer to the details below.

<Bug Fixes>

- Fixed an issue where the player could be moved to an unintended location when hit by a trap during certain boss battles.

Changed files in this update

