Hello! This is the first Early Access update for 'Cozy Cat'.
Based on your feedback, we've added a few convenience features and new content.
[New Features]
* Added a button to hide the UI.
- Now you can relax and watch your cat without any UI distractions!
* Added 3 new relaxing music tracks.
[Improvements & Fixes]
* Fixed an issue where the window's position would not match the mouse cursor's position when dragging.
* Removed the maximum size limit when resizing the window.
- You can now freely resize the window as large as you want!
Thank you for playing!
First Update is Live! (V.01)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update