Hello! This is the first Early Access update for 'Cozy Cat'.

Based on your feedback, we've added a few convenience features and new content.



[New Features]

* Added a button to hide the UI.

- Now you can relax and watch your cat without any UI distractions!

* Added 3 new relaxing music tracks.



[Improvements & Fixes]

* Fixed an issue where the window's position would not match the mouse cursor's position when dragging.

* Removed the maximum size limit when resizing the window.

- You can now freely resize the window as large as you want!



Thank you for playing!