 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Destiny 2 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20660684 Edited 4 November 2025 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! This is the first Early Access update for 'Cozy Cat'.
Based on your feedback, we've added a few convenience features and new content.

[New Features]
* Added a button to hide the UI.
- Now you can relax and watch your cat without any UI distractions!
* Added 3 new relaxing music tracks.

[Improvements & Fixes]
* Fixed an issue where the window's position would not match the mouse cursor's position when dragging.
* Removed the maximum size limit when resizing the window.
- You can now freely resize the window as large as you want!

Thank you for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 4083541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link