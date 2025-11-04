 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20660597
Fixed: Game failed to load correctly if the screenshots folder could not be created
Fixed: Pallet snapping points caused a slight rotation when placing multiple pallets in a row
Fixed: Rare error occurring when updating a status icon
Fixed: Wares Wolf story was triggering for incorrect staff members
Changed: Updated translations for “Fire” (flames and dismiss staff member)
Changed: Adjusted option button layout in the schedule screen to support two-line text and larger font sizes

