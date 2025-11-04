Fixed: Game failed to load correctly if the screenshots folder could not be created

Fixed: Pallet snapping points caused a slight rotation when placing multiple pallets in a row

Fixed: Rare error occurring when updating a status icon

Fixed: Wares Wolf story was triggering for incorrect staff members

Changed: Updated translations for “Fire” (flames and dismiss staff member)

Changed: Adjusted option button layout in the schedule screen to support two-line text and larger font sizes