4 November 2025 Build 20660594 Edited 4 November 2025 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Unity version the game uses has been upgraded to Unity 6. This fixes a memory leak issue some users where experiencing.

If you experience any problems with the new version, please feel free to report these in the steam forum.

Have a nice day :)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3228181
