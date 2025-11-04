The Unity version the game uses has been upgraded to Unity 6. This fixes a memory leak issue some users where experiencing.
If you experience any problems with the new version, please feel free to report these in the steam forum.
Have a nice day :)
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
The Unity version the game uses has been upgraded to Unity 6. This fixes a memory leak issue some users where experiencing.
If you experience any problems with the new version, please feel free to report these in the steam forum.
Have a nice day :)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update