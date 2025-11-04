 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20660551 Edited 4 November 2025 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Most of the private practice and Director of the Public Defenders Office code has been implemented (bugs to be expected) Didn't get to the bank loan system yet but that is next as it coincides with the private practice so you can from the start of the game take out a loan and start a private practice and never be a public defender.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 4105711
  • Loading history…
