- Removed the flashlight since there is no longer any situation where it’s used.

- Mitigated an issue where gunfire sounds would occasionally not play.

- When the player equips a Rifle/Sniper Rifle as the primary weapon, it now uses three separate animation sets: Normal / Hip Shot / ADS.

- Adjusted Minigun/Shotgun/Pistol so they no longer look at the crosshair when not firing.