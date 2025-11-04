 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20660481 Edited 4 November 2025 – 08:13:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Removed the flashlight since there is no longer any situation where it’s used.
- Mitigated an issue where gunfire sounds would occasionally not play.
- When the player equips a Rifle/Sniper Rifle as the primary weapon, it now uses three separate animation sets: Normal / Hip Shot / ADS.
- Adjusted Minigun/Shotgun/Pistol so they no longer look at the crosshair when not firing.

