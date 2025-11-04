 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20660456
Update notes via Steam Community
新增：
无；
调整：
增加一点初始天赋点；
调整百狩录效果；
调整天赋刷新按钮为清空；
修复：
修复青霜剑增加刀法伤害问题；
修复青霜剑无法被锻造问题；
修复七阶修为显示黄阶问题；
修复功法图鉴显示不全问题；
修复笑论江湖效果描述错误问题；
修复白凤剑可以被御剑问题；
修复部分任务会一键完成问题；
修复万鬼鬼患任务接取之后不消失问题；
修复晋升阴差任务错误问题；
修复酆都城会触发鬼患问题；
修复部分情况下施蛊送蛊报错问题；

