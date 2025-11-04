You can now choose to enable motion to make the bakground scroll. Applies to all themes except the stage. This was supposed to be part of additional update but got delayed. enjoy.
You will find the options in settings if it isn't on by default
Misc:
fixed an crash due to jumper boss
adjusted achievements to be more approachable
Silhouttes now move
