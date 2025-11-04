 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20660441 Edited 4 November 2025 – 08:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • You can now choose to enable motion to make the bakground scroll. Applies to all themes except the stage. This was supposed to be part of additional update but got delayed. enjoy.

    You will find the options in settings if it isn't on by default
    Misc:

  • fixed an crash due to jumper boss

  • adjusted achievements to be more approachable

