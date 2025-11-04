 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20660355 Edited 4 November 2025 – 07:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch fixes two bugs reported today:

  • A landmine in Ravenwood that has duplicate ID as another one

  • If you pick up one of the pre-existing landmines, and then save the game and load the game, the same landmine would respawn immediately.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
