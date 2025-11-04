Hi there,
more improvement for the game:
Added a whole bunch of new reactions when using items
Added two new interactions that give points, so the maximum score was increased by 10
Fixed a bug where item description would keep showing even though the inventory is empty
Fixed patient room image where it looked like the patients had no legs under the covers
Fixed a description text when Holly looked at her own couch
Fixed overlapping hotspots
Fixed a bug where you could use an item too early before it makes sense
Fixed more typos
That's all, have fun playing! :)
Tim
Changed files in this update