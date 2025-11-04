 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20660255 Edited 4 November 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi there,

more improvement for the game:

  • Added a whole bunch of new reactions when using items

  • Added two new interactions that give points, so the maximum score was increased by 10

  • Fixed a bug where item description would keep showing even though the inventory is empty

  • Fixed patient room image where it looked like the patients had no legs under the covers

  • Fixed a description text when Holly looked at her own couch

  • Fixed overlapping hotspots

  • Fixed a bug where you could use an item too early before it makes sense

  • Fixed more typos

That's all, have fun playing! :)

Tim

