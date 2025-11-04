Hi there,

more improvement for the game:

Added a whole bunch of new reactions when using items

Added two new interactions that give points, so the maximum score was increased by 10

Fixed a bug where item description would keep showing even though the inventory is empty

Fixed patient room image where it looked like the patients had no legs under the covers

Fixed a description text when Holly looked at her own couch

Fixed overlapping hotspots

Fixed a bug where you could use an item too early before it makes sense