Less than 96 hours since launch, we released our first patch to address some of the concerns players left as feedback. This patch also fixes a few minor bugs. Here are the changes below.

Feature: We implemented a new feature after a player left feedback implying that their encounter with security might be too difficult for some players. To mitigate this issue, we implemented a new mechanic that aids players while also provides more insight into Velma’s personality. If you are forced to “spawn a new Echo” because your last Echo died, Velma now activates a circuit breaker that she grounded into the metal floor. This electrocutes both the player, as a punishment, and kills any security on that floor. As a result, this action gives the player a chance to make it to the ladder before the next wave of security arrives without having to kill them.

Feature: At the start of the game, Velma now tells the player that they are not the only Echo. Hopefully this helps when players think co-op isn’t working when they don’t immediately see their friend's Echo in the game. There are multiple levels in Reclamation, but some players may not find this easy to determine by looking at the floor numbers scattered around the level design.

Feature: The menu’s control rebinding page now gives the player a popup when they try to bind a key that was already used. The potential conflicting bind isn’t set in order to avoid the issue where one key activates two actions.

Fix: We fixed an issue where pressing the button to restore the default controls fails to set two buttons.

Fix: We addressed an issue where, if the player reverses course on the ladder following their first confrontation with security, the music is stopped and restarted onto a random music track after it already happened once on the other side of the ladder.

Fix: We fixed an issue where one of the data terminals didn’t allow the player to go back and click on the first dialogue that was presented. In order to get that screen back, previously the player had to close the terminal and open it again.

Fix: There were various places in Reclamation where we forgot to add the correct floor numbers. This occured on some of the wall decals, the elevators, and the storage closets. It is now fixed.