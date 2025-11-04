 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20660163 Edited 4 November 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

As mentioned in my previous X post about localization, starting with Japanese, Escape: Mall now features proper localization support!

🛠️ This update includes:

  • Proper Japanese localization

  • Added player rank information on the leaderboard

  • Added skip button for one of the ending scenes (QoL for RTA players)

  • Simplified some rules and item descriptions to make them easier to understand

  • Changed default screen mode to Borderless Window

Thank you for playing and supporting Escape: Mall!

More proper localization updates for the other languages will be coming soon!

