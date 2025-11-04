Hi everyone!

As mentioned in my previous X post about localization, starting with Japanese, Escape: Mall now features proper localization support!

🛠️ This update includes:

Proper Japanese localization

Added player rank information on the leaderboard

Added skip button for one of the ending scenes (QoL for RTA players)

Simplified some rules and item descriptions to make them easier to understand

Changed default screen mode to Borderless Window

Thank you for playing and supporting Escape: Mall!

More proper localization updates for the other languages will be coming soon!