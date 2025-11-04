Character

Now available in Ranked.

We're changing the color of Blair's Double Bladed Sword to make it easier to distinguish her weapons when she's playing.



Shift Rush(D)

Dash Speed 10m/s → 11m/s

Min Dash Range 1.5m → 1m

Cooldown 0.3s → 0.2s



XMS-5 Activation(R)

You can now use XMS-5 Activation(R1) while using other skills.

Cooldown 90/75/60s → 80/70/60s



Basic Attack Amplification per Sniper Rifle Weapon Mastery level 2% → 1.9%

Bug Fixes

Blair:

Blade Shift(P)'s Shifting will now work properly when using XMS-5 Activation(R).

Endless Hunt(R2)'s animation and sound effect will no longer continue playing when she dies while using the skill.



Power Screen(W) will no longer unintendedly cancel Energy Cannon(Q)'s focusing, Replay: An error pop up will no longer be displayed when moving through the timeline.



Character's movement animations will now be correctly displayed.



Total Player Information(F) in the character/map selection phase will now correctly display other teams' information.



Augment lists in the Lobby > Loadout > Augments will now be correctly displayed.

We'll be rolling out the 9.2c Hotfix at 08:00 (UTC).We’ve also confirmed an issue with players with less than 7200 RP being promoted to Mythril. We have identified the error that caused this and will be retrieving the extra RP soon.