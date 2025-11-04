 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20660064 Edited 4 November 2025 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where using combat abilities would inflict status effects even if target evades or is immune to the damage, and another bug where the trogs weren't surrendering in Ch.4. Using a grapnel will now throw the item to one tile above the hook. Aimed Jab ability now inflicts Crippled status. Also a bunch of other little bug fixes.

Just a couple more patches before I start on Ch.6 (for real this time). It's gonna be a while because I need to make all the snow tiles, so it probably won't be out until March.

Complete list of changes:

-Sira Beroni now teaches Mechanics and Analyze Character abilities in Ch.2.

-Fixed bug where combat abilities still inflicted status effects even if evaded.

-Fixed bug with "if_damage" Boolean (checks damage in current attack or damage script).

-Fixed bug where mobiles in sand/shallows weren't being drawn when cam repositions for dialogue windows.

-Fixed bug where Cloudspill wouldn't surrender in Trog Caves in Ch.4.

-Aimed Jab ability now has a chance to cause Crippled status effect.

-You can now set "objPos" command to "default" or "target".

-Grapnel is now thrown to tile above hook when used.

-Updated all story files and removed temp fixes.

