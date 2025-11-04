 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20659825 Edited 4 November 2025 – 07:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Tacticians!

We are rolling out a patch to fix a progression blocker!

Patch Schedule

  • PT: November 4 12 AM

  • ET: November 4 3 AM

  • CET: November 4 9 AM

  • KST: November 4 5 PM

Here is the change in version 1.1.9 that we’ve made to the game:  

  • Fixed the issue where the game could softlock in a certain combat scenario under specific conditions

We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server.

- ODS Team

