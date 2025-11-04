Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where save data could become corrupted and fail to load properly.
This occurred when the amount of data being saved grew too large after extended gameplay sessions, so we have increased the upper limit for the amount of data that can be saved.
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to all players.
We are also continuing to investigate an issue where save data deemed corrupted could be automatically deleted upon exiting the application. A fix for this issue is planned soon.
If your save data has already been lost, please follow the steps below to attempt recovery from Steam Cloud.
Restoring Save Data from Steam Cloud
Close the game.
Log into Steam and access “store.steampowered.com/account/remotestorage”.
From the list, select “View Files” for Ratatan and download the following files:
RatataArts/Ratatan/xxxx/Ratatan1.rttn (if saved in slot 1)
RatataArts/Ratatan/xxxx/Ratatan2.rttn (if saved in slot 2)
RatataArts/Ratatan/xxxx/Ratatan3.rttn (if saved in slot 3)
RatataArts/Ratatan/xxxx/RatatanSys.rttn
If the downloaded files contain extra characters in their names, rename them as follows:
Ratatan1.rttn
Ratatan2.rttn
Ratatan3.rttn
RatatanSys.rttn
Open Ratatan’s save data folder. It is usually located at:
“C:\\Users\\(username)\\AppData\\LocalLow\\RatataArts\\Ratatan”.
Inside the folder, open the subfolder with the most recent modification date and a numeric name.
Move all downloaded save files into that folder.
If data already exists, overwrite it.
Launch the game and check if your save data has been restored.
If it has not been restored, try the steps again from the beginning or attempt using a different folder.
