Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where save data could become corrupted and fail to load properly. This occurred when the amount of data being saved grew too large after extended gameplay sessions, so we have increased the upper limit for the amount of data that can be saved.



We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to all players.

We are also continuing to investigate an issue where save data deemed corrupted could be automatically deleted upon exiting the application. A fix for this issue is planned soon.

If your save data has already been lost, please follow the steps below to attempt recovery from Steam Cloud.

Restoring Save Data from Steam Cloud

Close the game.

Log into Steam and access “store.steampowered.com/account/remotestorage”.