Since earlier this year, we’ve received reports from some users that on Windows 11 their screen (outside of the game) becomes black when running our game.

Here is our analysis so far:

The issue occurs only on Windows OS , particularly on Windows 11 .

At the moment the game launches, if you press Alt + Tab (or otherwise shift focus from the game to another program or the desktop), the Windows feature that makes non-game windows transparent appears to fail.

We found that this phenomenon is recorded per executable file (.exe) in the device’s registry, and so it continues to occur each time the game is launched.

The workaround we shared earlier was to go into the executable file’s Properties → Compatibility tab and check “Disable full-screen optimisations”.

However, some users experienced the black screen but either did not find our spread workaround, or had difficulty locating the option. Therefore, we have created a patch to automatically apply this compatibility setting in the build.

Now, when you run the game, the manual step of changing the compatibility tab setting will be performed automatically.

That said, there are still cases where even the compatibility-tab change does not resolve the black screen. From the data we’ve collected so far, we believe the potential causes include:

A conflict with external programs that change the OS UI design (e.g., transparency effects like those from MicaForEveryone)

Use of an AMD graphics card in the device

Since our game is designed for users to play while doing other tasks on their computer, we understand that those experiencing the black screen issue must have faced significant inconvenience. We are committed to continuing support and working to resolve this issue in the safest and most complete way possible.

If you experience the issue after this update, please report via our Discord or in the comments with your device conditions and situation. That data will be a great help in identifying the root cause.

Thank you.