4 November 2025 Build 20659566 Edited 4 November 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a new NPC
  • Added a new small puzzle to the Stellar Academy Ruins
  • Almost all dialogue has been rewritten
  • When speaking to an NPC, the background will have a minor blur effect
  • Fixed bug where melee attack would always try and target distant targets, even if they were not in range

