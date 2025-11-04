- Added a new NPC
- Added a new small puzzle to the Stellar Academy Ruins
- Almost all dialogue has been rewritten
- When speaking to an NPC, the background will have a minor blur effect
- Fixed bug where melee attack would always try and target distant targets, even if they were not in range
Major patch v0.3.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update