Wakey Wakey's DLC, Wildest Dreams, is available now! This is a FREE update for everyone and is accessible after you have beaten all 45 dream mode levels.

Development on this DLC has been in the works since the games launch back in March. We have been having a blast working on it for the past 8 months, so we hope you enjoy these 5 expansive new levels and 15 new costumes and achievements to play and collect!

Thank you everyone for your continued patience and support with this update, we hope you enjoy it <3

- Moon Jam Games