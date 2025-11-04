Changes:
- Added a new Entity, the Keeper (enters the library after collecting more than 450 total books).
- Added current chamber number to pause menu
- Added ability to highlight Chamber icons on Enter Library screen to see their Chamber number
- Icons on the Collection screen and the Enter Library screen now show in red if there are returned books in the chamber
- Added a new achievement, “Extra Large”
- Fixed “Full Return” and “Taking the L” achievements not being awarded; also, modified “Taking the L” to no longer require a full inventory
