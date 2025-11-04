 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20659390 Edited 4 November 2025 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:


  • Added a new Entity, the Keeper (enters the library after collecting more than 450 total books).
  • Added current chamber number to pause menu
  • Added ability to highlight Chamber icons on Enter Library screen to see their Chamber number
  • Icons on the Collection screen and the Enter Library screen now show in red if there are returned books in the chamber
  • Added a new achievement, “Extra Large”
  • Fixed “Full Return” and “Taking the L” achievements not being awarded; also, modified “Taking the L” to no longer require a full inventory

