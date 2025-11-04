 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Destiny 2 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20659381 Edited 4 November 2025 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

The Early Access version of BonfireSimulator launched on November 3rd (PST)!

We’re thrilled to finally invite players who love campfires and simulation games to experience our world.

BonfireSimulator began as a personal portfolio project about two years ago and has since evolved into a full indie game, refined with new content and direction.

Since much of the game was built by a single developer, we understand there may be areas that feel rough or need improvement—especially without a dedicated planner!

We’re currently gathering reports on bugs and various issues.

Please share your feedback through the Steam Community.

Early Access Version 1.0 Updates

  • Campfire Power Level cap increased to 7

  • New Special Abilities added

  • New burnable special objects

  • Improved in-game UI

  • Added sub-events to maps

We’re preparing multilingual support and an achievement system for the next update.

More content is on the way, so stay tuned!

Thank you,

ehancreative Team

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link