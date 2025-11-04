Hello everyone,

The Early Access version of BonfireSimulator launched on November 3rd (PST)!

We’re thrilled to finally invite players who love campfires and simulation games to experience our world.

BonfireSimulator began as a personal portfolio project about two years ago and has since evolved into a full indie game, refined with new content and direction.

Since much of the game was built by a single developer, we understand there may be areas that feel rough or need improvement—especially without a dedicated planner!

We’re currently gathering reports on bugs and various issues.

Please share your feedback through the Steam Community.

Early Access Version 1.0 Updates

Campfire Power Level cap increased to 7

New Special Abilities added

New burnable special objects

Improved in-game UI

Added sub-events to maps

We’re preparing multilingual support and an achievement system for the next update.

More content is on the way, so stay tuned!

Thank you,

ehancreative Team