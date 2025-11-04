 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20659341
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is IvoryHand.

The minor improvement update for Signanota has been applied.

The following changes are included in this update:

Vulnerability patch

Minor bug fixes

We sincerely thank all players for supporting and enjoying Signanota.

Changed files in this update

