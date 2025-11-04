Fixed minor translation issues (English, Russian)
Fixed some tooltip text overlapping vertically
Fixed item count not updating properly after object pooling
Added “Run In Background” setting
Added “Streamer Mode” option in sound settings (uses copyright-safe audio assets for recording video)
Default combat difficulty set to Hard
DS_A.3.4.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update