4 November 2025 Build 20659322 Edited 4 November 2025 – 06:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed minor translation issues (English, Russian)

  • Fixed some tooltip text overlapping vertically

  • Fixed item count not updating properly after object pooling

  • Added “Run In Background” setting

  • Added “Streamer Mode” option in sound settings (uses copyright-safe audio assets for recording video)

  • Default combat difficulty set to Hard

