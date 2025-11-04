Hey folks! With MDEV coming this week, I'm hoping to test a bunch of the changes that were made under the hood in preparation for challenge levels. Most of the changes should be invisible, but all of the spawning logic has been overhauled, so I'm hoping that I didn't break anything with that.

However, there have also been a few changes outside of that as well

Attacking is now left click by default

Controls can now be rebound at any time from the pause menu, instead of requiring going back to the main menu

Controls are now shown at the start of the game, and in the pause menu

The tutorial now forces players to slow down a bit, and explains energy/abilities in a little more depth

"Arcade" mode has been retired. Endless mode now uses the leaderboards functionality!

Fixes upgrades being skippable by submitting an unmatched word when offered upgrades

Variants can now stack - there is a small chance to get an enemy that is both golden and has a shield, if the enemy can have both variants, for example.

As always, please leave feedback or report bugs in the Discord!

https://discord.gg/GfrGtgn