I hope you all enjoyed the Halloween Event and were able to pick up some Halloween goodies! Thank you everyone who checked out Sketchy's during the event. Don't worry, the new map is permanent and so is the new Elizabeth Skin, so you'll still have access to that content if you missed Halloween.

Now, its time to get back to focusing on wrapping up the year with QOL, polish, and bug fixes as I prepare Sketchy's for Full Release (date unannounced).

The Cardboard Halloween Suits have will be available all year. You'll find them in the Suit Modifier under the section "Cardboard Suits".

UPDATES

Improved performance and optimization on the Hollow Manor Map. Players should see an increase in FPS the next time they land.

I’ve reworked the 2 daily info in Hollow Manor that required players to leave the house and look through the video camera for certain activity. It was a bit frustrating especially for large groups of players to require all players to leave the house in order to find an orb or get an interaction. Now, players only need to step a small distance away from the Ghost Room for orbs/activity to occur in the video camera. Reworked the Haunted Manor Daily Info from “This entity is known for hiding ghost orbs if players are in the house. Place a camera and observe from the truck for activity” to “This entity is known for hiding ghost orbs if players are NEAR the ghost room. Place a camera and observe from a distance for activity.” Reworked the Haunted Manor Daily Info from “This entity is known to avoid interactions if players are in the house. Place a camera and observe from the truck for activity” to “This entity is known to avoid interactions if players are NEAR the ghost room. Place a camera and observe from a distance for activity.”

EMF readings caused by Electronics and Knocked objects should now be detected from the location of the object emitting the signal.

Improved Networking for Client-Side Movement, providing a significantly more enjoyable experience when players have very high PING due to long distance from a host or bad connection. If you are someone who typically experiences high ping or lives very far away from the host you play with, please let me know in the discord how your experience is after playing this update.

Improved Flashlight Networking to give instant feedback on High PING clients.

The 2 display suits in the back of the apartment living space have been removed. Instead, I’ve added a Suit Modifier near the entrance of the apartment that allows you to customize your character just as you do in the Ship.

I've always felt a disconnect between the apartment and the ship so I've added teleports that directly connect them to each other allowing you to bounce back and forth without the need for physically walking out of your ship. This is extremely convenient. Not only does it save time when loading things into the apartment after a big haul, it makes the apartment feel so much connected to you.

Players can now teleport directly from the Space Ship to the Apartment.

Players can now teleport directly from the Apartment to the Space Ship.

Added the cosmic coin cap to the Contract Manager.

Removed the nanite check box in the Video Settings as it is not being used anymore.

The Sketchy Teleport outside the apartment now goes directly to the Drop off.

Reduced the volume of the Pew Pew song on the Boombox.

Simplified the Paranormal Computer on Hollow Manor and added the description about the Breaker to the “TIPS” section in the Journal.

Added a central mark to the compass so that it’s easier to see which direction you are facing.

FIXES

Fixed an issue where disconnecting the Xbox Controller was leaving controller icons on the Settings Menu rather than reverting back to PC icons.

Fixed an issue where the Frosted Snowman walks around during the day.

The Winter Event will return this year in December so keep an eye out for more news regarding that. I'm not dropping too many details as to what to expect right now, but I figure I'd at least confirm that there will be one for those who are curious.

Thanks everyone for your continued support!

-Forsakenhalo