 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Destiny 2 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20659077 Edited 4 November 2025 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Unlocking an achievement now announces it to the chat of the game you're in.

Changes & Fixes

  • Team Knockout score now no longer resets every frame. Oops!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3933971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link