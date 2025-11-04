Additions
Unlocking an achievement now announces it to the chat of the game you're in.
Changes & Fixes
Team Knockout score now no longer resets every frame. Oops!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Additions
Unlocking an achievement now announces it to the chat of the game you're in.
Changes & Fixes
Team Knockout score now no longer resets every frame. Oops!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update