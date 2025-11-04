 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20659065 Edited 4 November 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fix Unity security bug:

https://steamcommunity.com/groups/steamworks/announcements/detail/524229329545071275
- Fix color saturated bug for some HDR monitors
- New camera rotation algorithme
- Improve some game profiles:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgAClmkO95o&list=PLhplDJFRf1RK2AuArB7X8-FlCAezPlvFK
- Support configurable camera fov in Desktop Mode

- Support scene scale down in VR mode

- Having the original artwork for the first time

