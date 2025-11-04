Fix Werrenrath door not being fortifiable properly



Fix admin 'go to player' sometimes placing you in the void



Fix car trunks getting wiped (old saves should load them fine)



Fix aluminum ingots dismantling into wood



Fix some veterinary medications not working properly



Multithread the dedicated server by default



Crash fixes



Sorry that this one is so small, but I wanted to get the car trunks from peoples' 0.022h4 save games working ASAP, as well as some common crash fixes.