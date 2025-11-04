 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20658906 Edited 4 November 2025 – 04:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix Werrenrath door not being fortifiable properly
  • Fix admin 'go to player' sometimes placing you in the void
  • Fix car trunks getting wiped (old saves should load them fine)
  • Fix aluminum ingots dismantling into wood
  • Fix some veterinary medications not working properly
  • Multithread the dedicated server by default
  • Crash fixes


Sorry that this one is so small, but I wanted to get the car trunks from peoples' 0.022h4 save games working ASAP, as well as some common crash fixes.

Changed files in this update

