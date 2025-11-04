- Fix Werrenrath door not being fortifiable properly
- Fix admin 'go to player' sometimes placing you in the void
- Fix car trunks getting wiped (old saves should load them fine)
- Fix aluminum ingots dismantling into wood
- Fix some veterinary medications not working properly
- Multithread the dedicated server by default
- Crash fixes
Sorry that this one is so small, but I wanted to get the car trunks from peoples' 0.022h4 save games working ASAP, as well as some common crash fixes.
