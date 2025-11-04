Have a great morning, everyone!

This day is special, not just for me, but for you as well - as we finally awaken into the nightmares of Thornkeep Isle.

After almost two years of development, the time has finally come for the game to leave my living room and present itself to the public.

Shadows of Thornkeep is very special to me. It’s a niche, long forgotten genre of grid based dungeon crawling, with a creepy atmosphere and punishing difficulty, exactly how I imagined it since I was a kid. Seeing it released is a true fulfillment of my dream.

What can you expect?

Shadows of Thornkeep was designed as a minimalistic, easy to pick up dungeon crawler that offers short adventures with around 5 to 10 minutes of gameplay each.

The stat and character system was simplified so everyone can understand it at a glance, making the genre more accessible to a wider audience while still retaining the essence of oldschool dungeon crawling.

As we’ve just reached the game’s Early Access stage, it currently offers around 12 hours of gameplay before reaching the “endgame” phase. You can keep grinding afterward, but don’t worry, more content is coming at a rapid pace.

Future plans

The first week after the EA release will be dedicated to bug fixing and polishing, as I’m sure you players will find things to complain about and i ll do my best, to adress all of your concerns.

After that, development will move toward the endgame phase and you can check the roadmap pinned in the community hub. Don’t worry, a lot of content is already prepared, so we’ll be progressing together quickly.

That’s about it for today!

I can’t wait to see you all playing the game, asking questions, and sending requests. I’ve wanted to make an oldschool crawler for about 30 years and this is it, the moment I’ve been waiting for. I truly hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

With regards,

Tryzna